Zaman Khan Reveals His Biggest Goal for Match Against Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore Qalandars’ young bowler, Zaman Khan, is determined to get the wicket of Peshawar Zalmi’s captain Babar Azam during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash on Sunday.

Speaking to a local TV channel, Zaman expressed his ambition, “My goal is to take Babar Azam’s wicket. Unfortunately, last year I dropped his catch myself, but this time, I am hopeful that I will be able to get him out.”

ALSO READ Azam Khan Responds to Questions on Fitness After Blistering Knock

The 21-year-old acknowledged Zalmi’s Mohammad Haris as a “good batter” and shared his plans to bowl different variations to him.

He also mentioned the benefits of playing alongside Pakistan’s top bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, saying, “Shaheen and Haris are both international players and I get the opportunity to learn from them.”

Zaman’s impressive performance in the PSL 8 opener against Multan earned him praise, as he successfully defended 15 runs in the last over against experienced batters Khushdil Shah and Kieron Pollard. The pacer’s heroics helped Lahore Qalandars secure a one-run victory.

Zaman’s skills in bowling the crucial over have been honed during practice sessions. “Whenever our red-ball season ends, we practice white-ball bowling, especially in the death overs, where we learn to bowl yorkers and slower ones. This helps in the match and the skipper enjoys it and gives me confidence,” he explained.

ALSO READ Azam Khan Dedicates Memorable PSL Performance to Father Moin Khan

Defending PSL champions Lahore Qalandars are set to face Peshawar Zalmi in their fourth match of PSL 8 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 26 February.

Qalandars have won two out of three matches and currently sit in third place on the league table with 4 points. Although level on points with Qalandars, Zalmi are in fourth place on run rate, having won two out of four matches.