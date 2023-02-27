DubaiNow App to Add 22 New Government Services

Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has announced the addition of 22 new services to the DubaiNow app, a government services portal.

The new services are part of the ‘Emirati’ program to provide services via the DubaiNow app to citizens. Sheikh Hamdan also instructed Digital Dubai Authority (DDA) to add 22 services to the portal by the end of this year.

He remarked that the move will further solidify Dubai’s image as a futuristic city and will improve the quality of life across the emirate.

After the addition of 22 new services, the total number of DubaiNow services will increase to 153. Five new digital services are being offered by the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment in its initial phase.

These allow users to request residential land or house construction, inquire about the status of housing applications, loan calculator, and request a certificate entitled ‘To Whom it May Concern’ for the housing industry.

Within the ‘Land Grant Division,’ Dubai Municipality has also introduced 2 new services, land allocation, and map issuance. The Community Development Authority has added 3 new services in the “Social Benefits” section. These include requesting periodic benefits, home furnishing, temporary accommodation, and filing a human rights complaint.

Through DubaiNow, Dubai Police General Command provides the ‘Esaad’ card service, and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority offers a service for browsing cultural and artistic events in the ‘Al Furjan Events’ section. This section also comprises a feature for browsing events organized by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Dubai Sports Council (DSC).

The RTA offers free parking permits. The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) provides the Enaya insurance card service. The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) offers the service for paying residency fines.