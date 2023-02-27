Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Match Breaks Numerous PSL Records

Cricket fans witnessed another high-octane clash in the ongoing eighth edition of the Super League (PSL) between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi yesterday.
Many PSL records were broken when Qalandars defeated Zalmi by 40 runs at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, thanks to a brilliant batting and bowling display.
With 241 runs on the board at the end of the innings, the Shaheen Afridi-led Qalandars posted their highest-ever target in the history Pakistan Super League.
The total was also the third-highest in PSL, trailing only the 247 runs posted by Islamabad United and 245 runs by Multan Sultans against Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, respectively. Here are the highest totals in PSL history:
|Team
|Opposition
|Total
|Year
|Islamabad United
|Peshawar Zalmi
|247
|2021
|Multan Sultans
|Quetta Gladiators
|245
|2022
|Lahore Qalandars
|Peshawar Zalmi
|241
|2023
The match saw a total of 442 runs scored, which ranks as the second-highest match aggregate in PSL while the highest is 479 runs between United and Zalmi.
|Fixture
|Runs
|Year
|Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi
|479
|2021
|Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi
|442
|2023
|Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United
|427
|2019
As a total of 28 sixes were hit in both innings of the highly-anticipated encounter, the record for the most sixes in a single PSL game.
With the match-winning spell of 5 for 40, Shaheen Afridi became the only bowler to take five-wicket hauls twice in PSL history. Here are his figures in both matches:
|Opposition
|Figures
|Year
|Multan Sultan
|5/7
|2018
|Peshawar Zalmi
|5/40
|2023
