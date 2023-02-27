PTA Has Blocked 21 Unverified Quran Apps and Websites in Pakistan

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked 21 unauthentic Quran Applications and Websites.

According to documents available with ProPakistani, PTA has blocked 13 unauthentic Quran websites and 8 mobile apps so far. PTA has blocked all of them after receiving complaints or by identifying them through proactive research.

According to PTA, the authority has been mandated to identify sacrilegious content under section 37 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016. The authority not only carries out a proactive search but also processes the complaints received from various stakeholders, as well as from the general public.

PTA has provided access to its dedicated E-Portal to relevant 43 organizations including for error-free reporting of sacrilegious content. The stakeholder organizations after identifying the unlawful content as per their area of expertise report it to PTA. The general public also lodges complaints of unlawful online content through the PM portal, PTA’s Complaint Management system.

According to the PTA, the Authority is immediately mobilized if a complaint is received about the publication of the Quran with mistakes on any social media platform.

The PTA is also in contact with the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony (MoRA&IH). A Web Evaluation Cell is already in function in the MoRA&IH for the evaluation of religiously objectionable online content. Websites/links etc. are evaluated and sent to PTA through an e-portal on a regular basis.

As per its mandate under section 37 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (PECA), PTA always initiates recommended action on priority either to proceed with direct blocking through PTA’s installed system or approach the concerned Social Media Operator/ Websites for removal/geo-fencing as the case may be.