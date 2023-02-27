Shaheen Afridi Joins Lasith Malinga, Nears All-Time T20 Bowling Record

Although picking up a 5-wicket haul in Test and ODI cricket may not necessarily translate to the same level of skill in the T20 format, it poses a unique challenge for bowlers.

With a maximum of only four overs per bowler in a 20-over innings, the opportunity to take five wickets becomes even more difficult, particularly on batting-friendly wickets.

However, there are many fowlers in the history of T20 cricket, who have achieved this milestone more than once and Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of them.

In their recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) match, the star pacer equaled former Sri Lankan pacer, Lasith Malinga, for the second-highest number of five-wicket hauls.

The Lahore Qalandars captain now has five 5-fers in T20 cricket, trailing only South African-born Namibian cricketer, David Wiese, who has six.

Bowler Country 5-fer Matches David Wiese Namibia 6 318 Shaheen Shah Afridi Pakistan 5 130 Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka 5 295

The 22-year-old was unstoppable in their fourth game against Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium, where he destroyed one of the PSL’s most solid batting units.

With the match-winning spell of 5 for 40, the star pacer became the only bowler to take five-wicket hauls twice in PSL history.

