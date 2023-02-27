Punjab Police Gifts Houses to Families of Martyrs and Ghazis

The police department is actively supporting the families of martyrs and ghazis under the command of Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Usman Anwar. On Sunday, the IGP handed out ownership paperwork for four martyrs’ new homes to their families at the Central Police Office.

The relatives of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Abu Bakr; and Constables Ibad Ali, Khalid, and Syed Adil Hussain received documents for the houses at the occasion.

Each family was free to select their own house, and all martyrs’ families were given ownership letters. Over the years, these courageous people have given their lives in the line of duty in various districts of Lahore and Sheikhupura.

At the event, the IGP also directed SSP Admin Atif Nazir to hire Shaheed Constable Khalid’s son on Shaheed Quota immediately. Under the directives of IGP Punjab, the widow of Shaheed Constable Syed Adil Hussain was already hired as a subordinate clerk in the Lahore Police Department.