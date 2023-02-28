Pakistan Directly Qualifies for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan’s women’s cricket team has secured their place in the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday.

As the next highest-ranked team outside of the six direct qualifiers and the hosts, Pakistan, which is ranked seventh in the ICC rankings, qualified for the prestigious event.

As the top three teams in Group 1 during the league stage of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa automatically qualified for the next mega event.

Similarly, the top three teams from the Group B, England, India, and the West Indies have also advanced to the marquee event directly.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, earned a place in the tournament as the host nation. The remaining two spots for the event will be filled through a Global Qualifier, which is set to take place in early 2024.

It’s worth noting that Sri Lanka and Ireland, who participated in this year’s tournament, failed to secure direct qualification for the next edition of the T20 World Cup 2024.

If they want their spots in the event, Sri Lanka, which is currently ranked eighth in the ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings, and Ireland, which is ranked tenth, must compete in the Global Qualifier.