Bank of AJK Profit Increased by 110% During Last Year: CEO

The Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has launched the ‘Excellence Customer Service Campaign’ to improve banking services to cater to the needs of the modern age, besides promoting business relations with customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Bank Khawar Saeed said that the most profitable institution of the state had moved towards progress.

“In the last three years, the profit of the institution has increased from Rs. 134 million to Rs. 961 million rupees. The profit has increased by 110 percent during the last year, which is a reflection of the strong trust of the customers in the bank,” he stated.

The CEO informed the audience about the bank’s various loan schemes and customer services. Exhorting the staff to strengthen business relations with customers and improve customer service, he said that customers were their most valuable asset and providing them with the “best banking services is at the top of our priorities”.

The aim of the campaign was to respect the customers as well as provide an opportunity for the staff to promote discipline in the interest of the customers. “It will help in expanding the business, including building direct business relationships with customers,” he added.