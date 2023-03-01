Dubai Launches Special Service for Seniors and Disabled Citizens

Dubai Municipality has launched a special service called ‘Happiness Vehicle’ for senior citizens over 60 years and disabled individuals to help them apply for smart services offered by the municipality.

Those interested in booking the Happiness Vehicle can call 800-900 and select their desired service. A municipality official will visit your home after confirmation of booking.

CEO of the Corporate Support Services Sector at Dubai Municipality, Wesam Lootah, stated that this demonstrates the department’s devotion to serving senior citizens over 60 years and disabled individuals.

Happiness Vehicle will provide the following services in the 1st phase:

Submission of requests for copies of approved engineering drawings and completion certificates.

‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificates.

Issuance or renewal of land maps, pest control, agricultural pest control, and bulky waste transportation.

Director of the Customer Happiness Department at Dubai Municipality, Manal Obeid bin Yaarouf, detailed that the citizens will get a call after booking for confirmation of the date, location, and other information.