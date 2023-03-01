Govt Appoints Aamir Ashraf Khawaja as Secretary Cabinet Division

The Federal government has assigned the charge of Secretary Cabinet Division to Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS).

According to the official notification issued from the Establishment Division, Aamir Khawaja, who is currently serving as the Secretary Federal Education and Professional Training Division, has been transferred and posted as Secretary Cabinet Division.

Aamir Khawaja has also been assigned additional charge of Secretary Federal Education and Professional Training Division for a period of three months or till the posting of a regular office holder.

Aamir Ashraf Khawaja obtained a BS in Civil Engineering from UET Lahore in 1986. He boasts of diverse experience spanning nearly three decades in civil service.

He has served in some important positions throughout his career. To mention a few, Aamir has served as Director General (DG) Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), National Coordinator at the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), and Secretary Punjab Tourism Department.

Besides, Aamir has worked closely with International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Asian Development Bank (ADB), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and World Food Program (WFP) on different projects.