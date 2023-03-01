Here’s How You Can Become a UAE Diplomat

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) in Abu Dhabi, a renowned center for training future diplomats, has officially opened its admissions for the 2023-2024 academic year.

This year, the academy is inviting applications for all programs including the Post-Graduate Diploma (PGD) in UAE Diplomacy and International Relations (IR), Master of Arts (MA) in Global Affairs and Diplomatic Leadership, and MA in Humanitarian Action and Development.

AGDA expects many applications this year due to its reputation for offering exceptional academic programs. It hopes to attract young Emiratis, wishing to make a difference by playing an important role in UAE’s foreign policy.

Eligibility Criteria

At least a Bachelor’s degree with a 3 CGPA minimum.

Minimum IELTS score of 6.5.

Male candidates must have completed their national service (military service).

Children of Emirati mothers, residing in the country, can apply for the PGD, given that they’re 35 years or younger and willing to serve abroad.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply through https://apply.agda.ac.ae/.

Deadline

The last date to submit your applications is 27 March 2023.

More Details

Additional information regarding programs and admission is also available on the above-mentioned website.