UAE Announces Limited-Time Discount on Traffic Fines

After a meeting of the Sharjah Executive Council, the government has decided to provide up to 35% discount to motorists who pay their fines early.

Effective from 1 April, motorists paying their fines within 60 days will get a 35% discount. Those paying their penalties between 60 days and a calendar year, will receive 25% relief.

However, no discount will be given to those submitting their fines after a year. Discount offers in UAE aren’t something rare. In December 2022, Police in Ajman, Abu Dhabi, and Umm Al Quwain, announced discounts of up to 50% on traffic fines.

New Fuel Prices in UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Fuel Price Committee has announced new petrol and diesel prices, effective from 1 March 2023. The prices of Super 98, Special 95, and E-Plus 91, have been hiked by up to 1.40%.

Meanwhile, diesel prices have been lowered by 7.10%, likely to decrease cargo charges across the country. However, the petrol price increase is expected to raise taxi fares.

Below is the table showing the price comparison between February and March: