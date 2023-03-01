How to Watch Today’s PSL Match Live – 1st March 2023

Peshawar Zalmi will face Karachi Kings in the 17th match of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The encounter, which is expected to be highly anticipated and holds importance for both former champions, can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

Last week, the Imad Wasim-led side defeated Multan Sultans by 66 runs at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi, keeping their hopes of qualifying for the play-off alive.

The former champions are currently in the fourth spot of the PSL points table, winning two games out of their six encounters of the ongoing season.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi lost their last two matches against Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars and will be looking to bounce back in the event.

The match will be broadcasted live on three TV channels, PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. The PSL live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The high-octane PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms: