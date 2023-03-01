PSL Schedule Today – March 1st, 2023: Babar and Co. Take on the Kings

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Karachi Kings in the first Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Zalmi will be aiming to get back to winning ways and climb up the PSL standings as they look to maintain their record of qualifying for the PSL playoffs in every season of the tournament. Zalmi who won the previous encounter between the two sides earlier in the season will be determined to get a double over their rivals.

Karachi, on the other hand, will be looking to continue their winning momentum after their convincing win over Multan Sultans in the previous match. Kings will be hoping to win the match and continue their ascension in the PSL points table.

A win for either side will see them climbing up the PSL standings.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Wednesday, 1 March Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings 7:00 pm (PKT) Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

