Admissions Open for UAE Public Schools

The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) has announced admissions for the academic year 2023-24 in UAE public schools. Admissions are open for students hoping to enroll or transfer from private schools within the country or from abroad.

The registration process began on 1 March and will end on 24 March. The admissions are only open to Emirati students.

تعلن مؤسسة الإمارات للتعليم المدرسي عن فتح باب التسجيل للمدارس الحكومية ومدارس الأجيال ومسار النخبة للعام الدراسي 2023-2024 pic.twitter.com/EJmOBUNS9t — مؤسسة الإمارات للتعليم المدرسي (@ese_ae) March 1, 2023

Registration is also open for Ajyal Schools and Elite Stream, a high-achieving academic program in public schools for talented students.

Parents can register their children via ese.gov.ae. Children must be 4 years old to enroll in the 1st year of Kindergarten (KG-1) and 5 years old for KG-2. For grade 1, the minimum age is between 6-8 years old.

To be eligible, students must reside near the school, register within the deadline, submit registration documents on time, and fulfill other requirements.