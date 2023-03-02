Admissions Open for UAE Public Schools

By Salman Ahmed | Published Mar 2, 2023 | 11:15 am

The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) has announced admissions for the academic year 2023-24 in UAE public schools. Admissions are open for students hoping to enroll or transfer from private schools within the country or from abroad.

The registration process began on 1 March and will end on 24 March. The admissions are only open to Emirati students.

ALSO READ

 

Registration is also open for Ajyal Schools and Elite Stream, a high-achieving academic program in public schools for talented students.

Parents can register their children via ese.gov.ae. Children must be 4 years old to enroll in the 1st year of Kindergarten (KG-1) and 5 years old for KG-2. For grade 1, the minimum age is between 6-8 years old.

ALSO READ

To be eligible, students must reside near the school, register within the deadline, submit registration documents on time, and fulfill other requirements.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Asim Jofa’s New Eid Collection is the Perfect Blend of Luxury and Affordability
Read more in lens

proproperty

WB Delegation Reviews Progress of PLRA’s Computerization Project
Read more in proproperty
close
>