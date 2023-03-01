FlyDubai Posts Historic Profit in 2022

Mar 1, 2023

Flydubai, a Dubai-based airline, has revealed its annual results for 2022. The airline recorded a historic profit of AED 1.2 billion ($327 million), marking a 43% increase compared to 2021.

The airline accredits this accomplishment to its strong business model, focusing on cost efficiency. Its total annual revenue for 2022 amounted to AED 9.1 billion ($2.5 billion), showing a 72% increase from the previous year’s AED 5.3 billion ($1.4 billion) revenue.

The airline accommodated 10.6 million passengers last year, an 89% jump from 2021. Flydubai also added 17 new planes to its fleet in 2022.

As part of its expansion strategy, flydubai recruited 1,300 new employees last year. This move helped the airline strengthen its workforce and improve its service quality.

Despite difficult times due to the global pandemic, Flydubai’s outstanding annual results in 2022 illustrate its commitment to becoming an industry leader.

