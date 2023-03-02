Former Cricketers Want Babar Azam to Bat Lower Down the Order in T20I Cricket

Former Pakistani captain, Shahid Afridi has suggested Babar Azam move down the batting order and bat at number three in T20Is, rather than opening the innings.

In a recent interview, Afridi stated that Pakistan has two hard-hitting batters in the form of Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan in the setup who should play the new ball.

Inzamam-ul-Haq responded to the statement by saying that changing the opening would be no big deal, but Babar might feel uncomfortable batting at number three.

Inzamam said that the right-hander’s strike rate is high in the first six overs but drops after that, which could cause issues if he is asked to bat in the lower order.

Adding to this debate, former captain, Misbah-ul-Haq, highlighted the fact that the left-handed batter, Fakhar Zaman, takes time to gain momentum in the game.

Misbah stated that Fakhar gets out early when he tries to hit straight away from the first ball, but he also has the ability to hit three sixes in an over once he settles down.

Misbah-ul-Haq further added that Babar Azam gets into trouble when he plays any shot inside the circle, while Fakhar has the ability to hit big once he is set.

It is worth noting that opening in T20I has been a hot debate for discussion in the cricket fraternity since the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup 2022.