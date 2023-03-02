Good News for People Who Lost Their Passport or Emirates ID

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has amended the immigration rules, allowing expats to enter UAE if they’ve lost their passport, Emirates ID, or both.

To enter the UAE, expats must submit an entry request through the smart services portal of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP).

They must re-apply for their lost documents within 3 days of entering the UAE. Those who’ve lost their Emirates ID must report to Customer Happiness Center and then apply for a replacement via the ICP app or Customer Happiness Center.

If an expat has lost their passport, they can apply for it at their home country’s embassy in the UAE. It’s recommended to report the loss of the passport to the police station first.

This change in immigration rules will provide significant relief to expats who previously faced challenges entering the UAE after losing their passports or Emirates IDs.