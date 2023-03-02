Karachi Kings’ Matthew Wade Hopeful of Qualifying for PSL 8 Playoffs

Wicket-keeper batter, Matthew Wade believes Karachi Kings still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

After suffering a 24-run defeat against Peshawar Zalmi, Wade said, in a post-match presser, that the remaining three games will be must-win matches for Karachi Kings.

“We have to bounce back and win all the upcoming three games. If we manage to win all remaining encounters, we will be in for the next round,” Matthew Wade stated.

Wade added that Karachi Kings have lost most of their previous games by minimal margins, which would be an advantage for them if the run rate becomes the decider for playoffs.

The Imad Wasim-led side failed to maintain their winning streak after securing a 66-run victory against the Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans last week.

The recent defeat to Peshawar Zalmi means that they will have to win their remaining matches and keep themselves in the top four at the end of the round matches.

Currently, the former champions stand in fifth place on the PSL point table, having won two matches and lost five, while their run rate of +0.565 is decent.

With the pressure on Kings to perform well in the remaining games, they will need to put their best foot forward and emerge victorious if they wish to progress to the playoffs.

