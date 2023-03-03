From Struggle to Success: The Inspiring Journey of Emerging Star Haseebullah Khan

Emerging Pakistani batter, Haseebullah Khan has narrated the story of his struggle during the initial phase of his cricketing career, saying he set up his own nets at home to play cricket.

Speaking in an interview, the left-hander, who also played at the under-19 level, said that due to the lack of basic facilities in his village, his father bowls to him in the nets for practice.

When asked about his favorite cricketer, Haseebullah said that he has always enjoyed watching the former opening batter, Saeed Anwar, and tries to emulate his aggressive batting style.

Responding to a question regarding his passion for the sport, the 18-year-old cricketer added, “I have always had a passion for cricket since I was young when I was in school.”

The Balochistan-born cricketer went on to say that he joined the club at a very young age and carried drinks in the first four or five years of his cricketing career.

Representing Peshawar Zalmi, the right-handed batter made his PSL debut against Karachi Kings earlier this week.

The stylish batter was a key performer for the side in the match, rescuing the Babar Azam-led team when they were struggling at 2/3 in the first three overs of the innings.

Haseebullah chalked up a fighting half-century that included four boundaries and three maximums, helping his side post a handsome total of 197 runs on the board at the end of the innings.

