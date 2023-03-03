Today’s PSL Match Live – Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Streaming

Karachi Kings will try their luck in the 19th game of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) against Islamabad United today at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The encounter, which will decide the fate of the Karachi Kings’ campaign for the playoffs of the season, is expected to be nail-biting and can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

The Imad Wasim-led side has played some phenomenal cricket this year but has been unlucky, as most of their encounters ended in thrilling finishes, bringing them to the verge of elimination.

Since their first game against Peshawar Zalmi, which the Kings lost by a margin of two runs, they have entertained the cricket fans with an aggressive style of cricket, despite winning only two games.

The return of Mohammad Amir to the side and his magnificent bowling display in their recent game has definitely boosted the Kings, and they will be keen to secure a comprehensive victory in all of the remaining games.

On the other hand, Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United, known for attacking cricket in the PSL, is also sweating out to do something special this year.

United currently stand at the third spot of the points table with three wins and two losses, and the good news for them is that all of the remaining matches are scheduled at their home ground.

The match will be broadcasted live on three TV channels, PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. The PSL live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The high-octane PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms: