Azam Khan Showcases His Singing Talent After Demolishing Karachi Kings

Islamabad United’s explosive batter, Azam Khan, is not only known for his incredible batting performances but also for his exceptional singing skills.

Azam has time and again proved that he is not just a cricketer but a multi-talented personality who can entertain people with his singing as well.

Azam’s latest singing performance came after Islamabad United’s historic win against Karachi Kings. Sitting with Zainab Abbas and Sana Mir after the match, Azam sang the popular song “Aadat” by Atif Aslam. Both Zainab and Sana enjoyed his singing and praised his talent.

“Ab to aadat si hai mujhko” 🎶

Man of many talents, @MAzamKhan45 sang for us, and we love the choice of verse 😉 #SabSitarayHumaray l #HBLPSL8 l #IUvKK pic.twitter.com/WcHymq6x9W — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 4, 2023

Azam’s magnificent batting performances in the PSL are no secret. He is known for his explosive hitting and has been a vital player for Islamabad United.

Apart from his cricketing skills, Azam has also impressed his teammates with his singing abilities. His teammates love to hear him sing and often request him to sing during their leisure time.

Azam’s singing not only lightens the mood in the team but also helps in building a strong bond between the players.

Azam Khan is not just a cricketer but a multi-talented personality who has won hearts with his incredible batting performances and exceptional singing skills.

His latest singing performance after the historic win against Karachi Kings is proof of his talent.

Azam’s fans would undoubtedly love to hear him sing more often and see him perform his best on the cricket field.