Portuguese Tech Firm S4Digital Makes a Strategic Investment in Lahore-Based Bramerz

S4Digital, a rapidly growing Portuguese technology and services company just announced its latest acquisition with a major strategic investment in Bramerz.

Roger Kool, CEO & Co-Founder, S4Digital said, “We are happy to acquire the majority stake in the region’s one of the best-known digital companies and we cannot wait to see all of its business units, Bramerz Digital Marketing Agency, Publishrr news CMS and Fishry.com e-commerce platform grow to become the leading players in their respective verticals in the global market. This acquisition will allow us to build, and scale value-added integrations with several business workflows from leading low-code platforms including the associated management and delivery services. This is yet another fantastic addition to our recent acquisitions with more mergers & investments to be announced shortly.”

While commenting on the acquisition, Badar Khushnood, Co-founder of Bramerz highlighted, “The COVID-19 pandemic and most recently, Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT have fundamentally transformed humankind and undoubtedly sparked the next phase of the digital revolution. ‘Digital Transformation’ is the key to ensure sustainable growth for any business. Bramerz’s portfolio of products and services helps businesses, especially women entrepreneurs and SMEs, with ‘access to market’ in the most efficient and creative ways. With S4Digital’s global enterprise-grade technology expertise, Bramerz will be able to scale both Fishry.com and Publishrr.com to the global audience.”

“There’s a tremendous opportunity for wider prosperity across the region, and its communities, arising because of the fast pace of digitization that we’re witnessing in real time. This acquisition aims to further empower entrepreneurs, SMEs, and large enterprises globally with relevant digital technologies. This will also help Bramerz and Fishry.com become better positioned to compete and prosper on the international stage.” said Amir Khan, Co-founder of S4Digital.

With close to 65% of the global population now connected to the internet, spending over US $4 trillion on B2C e-commerce and more than US $600 billion on digital advertising, there is an ever-increasing urgency for businesses and organizations, of all sizes and forms, to think ‘digital-first’. S4Digital’s acquisition of Bramerz aims to scale in this very landscape.

About S4Digital

S4Digital is a Strategic IT Consulting, Technology Product and Services company based out of Lisbon, Portugal, and is part of the Bravantic group.

About Bramerz

Bramerz is a digital asset creation and social media marketing services company. Additionally, its portfolio of SaaS-based digital products includes Publishrr.com which is a content management system (CMS) for news media companies, and Fishry.com which is an e-commerce platform with pre-integrated payments and logistics.