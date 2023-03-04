Today’s PSL Match Live – Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Streaming

Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans in a high-octane clash in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The highly-anticipated match between the top two teams in the PSL standings is expected to be a thriller and can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

Multan Sultans will be aiming to become the first team this season to defeat Lahore in front of their home crowd. They will also be looking to bounce back after their humiliating defeat to Karachi Kings in their previous outing. A win for Multan will see them move level on points with Lahore at the top of the table.

Lahore, on the other hand, will look to continue their winning run in their home town and extend their lead at the top of the PSL points table. A win for Shaheen Afridi-led side will also ensure their place in the all-improtant PSL playoffs.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The match will be aired live on TV channels, PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. The PSL live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

The high-octane PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms: