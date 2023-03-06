UAE Records Overwhelming 65% Increase in Umrah Demand

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, travel agents operating in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are reporting a significant rise in Umrah demand. Many buses filled with pilgrims are departing from the UAE to Makkah.

Shebin Rasheed, a representative from Bait al Ateeq Haj services, confirmed that there has been a tremendous uptick in Umrah bookings. Other travel agents reported that 50 pilgrims are departing for Umrah by air every week, with many others leaving via bus.

Jaffer Pulappatta, a facilitator for pilgrimage travel, revealed that over 100 buses, each carrying 50 pilgrims, are leaving from different parts of the country every Wednesday. According to his estimation, over 5,000 passengers are traveling via bus every week.

Jaffer also stated that his agency alone facilitates 50 Umrah pilgrims per week. With such a significant rise in demand, it’s expected that the number will continue to increase.