Sindh Govt Calls Pakistan’s First Digital Census “Flawed”

The Sindh government voiced reservations over Pakistan’s first-ever digitized census on Sunday, calling it a ‘flawed’ operation. Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh’s Chief Minister (CM), sent a letter to the federal government outlining his party’s worries about the process.

As per reports, Syed Murad Ali Shah stated that the census procedure is complicated and is being kept under wraps from the general public and the provinces.

The CM demanded that the shortcomings in the digital census be rectified, urging federal officials to guarantee transparency in the process.

In the letter, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) sought a thorough briefing on the digitized census to alleviate its concerns. As stated in the letter, the PPP has already addressed the census in the National Assembly (NA) and the Senate.

Moreover, Shah stated that new issues have developed due to the use of tablets in the census.

He went on to say that the Sindh government and people are being kept in the dark about the process and the federal government is reiterating errors of the 2017 census. He urged the federal government to exercise caution and not repeat the same mistakes again.

Shah further stated in the letter that if there is any controversy over the census results, the provincial government would not be held liable. As a result, it is critical that the party’s concerns are addressed while still ensuring a fair and open census procedure.