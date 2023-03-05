Customs Seizes Over 1,000 Smuggled Mobiles at Lahore Airport

Pakistan Customs on Sunday morning foiled a bid to smuggle over 1000 luxury mobile phones, drones as well as PlayStations worth Rs. 100 million at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

Sources said that on the information of Collector Customs, Allama Iqbal International Airport, the Customs authorities seized electronic gadgets including 1,044 mobile phones, drones, and five PlayStations from a father and son traveling from Abu Dhabi to Lahore.

Sources said that the value of the seized devices is estimated to be above Rs. 100 million. The department is lodging an FIR and further investigation is underway, sources added.

It is pertinent to note that Customs also seized smuggled items worth Rs. 70 million including 290 mobile phones, 52 iPads, 28 laptops, and other equipment at the Allama Iqbal International Airport on February 23.

Smuggled phones have a huge market in Pakistan and the demand has increased in recent months with increased taxes on imported mobile phones, the surge in demand has been compounded by the depreciating local currency which has made flagship smartphones extremely expensive in the country.