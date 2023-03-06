The Vertical Signs PFMA as Client at Its State-of-the-Art Corporate Business Center

The Vertical and Pakistan Footwear Manufacture Association (PFMA) joined hands as PFMA signed up as a client at Vertical’s corporate business center.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both organizations as they come together to foster local talent and craftsmanship while promoting sustainable solutions and pledge to contribute positively towards Pakistan’s economy.

Muteeb Siddiqi, CEO The Vertical said that his vision was to change the corporate landscape of Pakistan and his team was committed to providing state-of-the-art, sustainable solutions that help businesses grow and thrive. He also mentioned that at The Vertical, clients are not clients but partners.

Siddiqi also said, “Creating a collaborative and supportive environment is key to unlocking the potential of Pakistani businesses. The partnership with PFMA is a testament to our commitment to fostering local talent and supporting the growth of the footwear industry in Pakistan.”

“We are delighted to provide PFMA with a modern and sustainable workspace that will help them continue to deliver high-quality products and services to their customers.”

The Vertical’s unique offering of modern facilities, flexible workspaces, and business support services will enable all of its clients to focus on their core competencies and achieve their business objectives.

With their vision of shared sustainability, innovation, and growth, each partnership looks set for success and prosperity.