Today’s PSL Schedule – March 6th, 2023: Quetta Vs. Karachi

As the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) nears its business end, all eyes are on the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where Karachi Kings will be taking on Quetta Gladiators today.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators have had a forgettable season so far, managing to win just one game out of seven, and currently, sit at the bottom of the PSL points table.

Their recent form has been even worse, losing their last five matches on the trot. However, the Gladiators will take heart from the fact that they still have some big names in their squad.

On the other hand, the Karachi Kings have also had a disappointing campaign so far, winning just two out of eight matches, and are currently placed second-last on the points table.

The Kings will be hoping to turn their fortunes around and climb up the points table while Gladiators will be desperate to avoid another defeat and keep their slim hopes of making it to the playoffs alive.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule: