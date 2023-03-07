Today’s PSL Schedule – March 7th, 2023: Peshawar and Multan Eye Playoffs Spot in Double Header

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host two thrilling encounters today as the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) continues to captivate cricket fans globally.

The table-topping Lahore Qalandars will face off against Peshawar Zalmi in the first match of the day, while Islamabad United will take on Multan Sultans in the second encounter.

The Shaheen Afridi-led Qalandars have already qualified for the playoffs with an outstanding performance, securing six wins out of seven matches with a run rate of +1.321.

Peshawar Zalmi, with just six points in their pockets, while playing six games this season, will be looking to secure a vital victory to boost their chances of reaching the playoffs.

United have already secured their place in the playoffs after a convincing win against the Quetta Gladiators in their last game and will be aiming to continue their winning run.

After a disappointing defeat against Lahore Qalandars, the Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans will be keen to bounce back and secure qualification for the next stage.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Tuesday, 7 March Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi 2:00 pm (PKT) Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Tuesday, 7 March Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans 7:00 pm (PKT) Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

