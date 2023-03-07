Today’s PSL Matches Live – Double Header With Playoffs Spots on the Line

Cricket fans will witness two highly anticipated encounters today in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

In the first match, Peshawar Zalmi will face Lahore Qalandars, while Islamabad United will play against Multan Sultans in the second game. Both these games can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

The Shaheen Afridi-led side has already secured six wins out of seven matches, and is currently at the top of the points table, guaranteeing their spot in the playoffs stage.

On the other hand, the Babar Azam-led Zalmi will try their best to win this match and add two valuable points to the table to solidify their chances of reaching the next stage.

The Shadab Khan-led side has also confirmed their place in playoffs after defeating Quetta Gladiators in their recent game and currently sits in second place on the points table.

Multan Sultans will also be eager to bounce back after suffering a 21-run defeat against Lahore Qalandars and will try their best to see themselves in the playoffs after this match.

The matches will be broadcasted live on three TV channels, PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. The PSL live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of both encounters can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The high-octane PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

Sr. No. App Android iOS 1. Daraz App LINK LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK LINK 3. Tamasha LINK LINK

