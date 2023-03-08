Injury Rules Sarfaraz Ahmed Out at Crucial Stage in PSL 8

Quetta Gladiators will miss the services of their captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, in their much-important match against Peshawar Zalmi today following his injury during the last game.

Sarfaraz was hit on his left ring finger by a fiery delivery in the match against Karachi Kings on Monday, which resulted in him being taken to a hospital for scans.

Although the scans revealed that there was no fracture, Sarfaraz Ahmed is still experiencing pain, which means he will be unable to lead his team in the match against Peshawar Zalmi today.

The star all-rounder, Mohammad Nawaz will take over the captaincy duties in his absence, while Bismillah Khan has been named as the wicket-keeper’s replacement.

Sarfaraz’s injury also prevented him from continuing with wicket-keeping duties during the last 2.2 overs of the innings in the previous match against Karachi Kings.

Despite his injury, Sarfaraz managed to make his way to the crease when his side needed him to come out with the bat. His finger was heavily bandaged, and he took painkillers to manage the pain.

The major contributor to Quetta Gladiators’ victory was Guptill’s unbeaten 86 off 47 balls, as the team chased down the target of 165 runs in their recent encounter.

It is worth noting that the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side is currently at the bottom of the points table with only four points in their pockets and slim chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

