Today’s PSL Match Live – Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live

Peshawar Zalmi are set to square off against Quetta Gladiators in the 25th match of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

This much-awaited encounter, which will likely decide the fate of both former champions for the playoffs, is expected to be nail-biting and can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

Yesterday, Peshawar Zalmi bounced back in style with a 35-run victory over Lahore Qalandars, and they will be fully prepared to give a tough time to Quetta Gladiators today.

Promoting young left-hander, Saim Ayub, to the opening spot and his worth-praising innings of 68 runs off 36 balls against the best bowling unit, is a ray of hope for Babar Azam.

The Babar Azam-led side will be hoping for the same kind of performance from both the batting and bowling units and will be keen to win this match to clear the barriers on their way to the playoffs.

Quetta Gladiators, who secured a 4-wicket victory over Karachi Kings, keeping their chances for the next stage alive, will also be ready to showcase a remarkable show in the match.

Quetta Gladiators are still at the bottom of the points table with four points in their pockets, and their chances for the playoffs are totally dependendent on this match.

The match will be broadcasted live on three TV channels, PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. The PSL live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The high-octane PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

Sr. No. App Android iOS 1. Daraz App LINK LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK LINK 3. Tamasha LINK LINK

