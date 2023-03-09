Babar Azam Joins Elite Company After Yet Another T20 Century

Peshawar Zalmi’s captain, Babar Azam scored his maiden century in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium last night.

While batting first against Quetta Gladiators, Babar Azam scored 115 runs off 65 balls, including 15 fours and three sixes, helping his side to post a massive target of 241 runs on the board.

ALSO READ All the Records That Jason Roy and Quetta Gladiators Broke Against Peshawar Zalmi

With this scintillating knock, the Lahore-born cricketer became the joint second-highest century holder in T20 cricket, trailing only behind former West Indian explosive opener, Chris Gayle.

The 28-year-old batter has now joined the likes of renowned Australian batters, Michael Klinger, David Warner, and Aaron Finch on the list, with eight centuries scored.

The all-format captain left former New Zealand captain, Brendon McCullum, and star England batter, Luke Wright behind on the list, who scored seven centuries each.

Battar Country Innings 100s Chris Gayle West Indes 455 22 Babar Azam Pakistan 243 8 Michael Klinger Australia 198 8 David Warner Australia 341 8 Aaron Finch Australia 376 8

ALSO READ West Indies Captain Ranks PSL Best in the World Due to Bowling Standards

The right-handed batter is currently the third-highest runs scorer in the season, trailing only Mohammad Rizwan and Imad Wasim, with 343 runs in eight innings at an average of 49.00.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads