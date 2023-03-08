West Indies Captain Ranks PSL Best in the World Due to Bowling Standards

West Indian cricketer Rovman Powell ranked the Pakistan Super League as the best league in the world for its high-quality bowling.

The West Indian T20I captain, who is a middle-order from Jamaica, is currently representing Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing PSL 8. While talking about the Pakistan Super League, the hard-hitting batter acknowledged the bowling talent in the league. He declared the PSL as the best league in the world for its bowling standards.

Despite being dominated by the batters due to the fiery nature of the format, the PSL is widely known for its high-quality bowling. In the PSL 8, the batters have fared well owing to the favorable pitches and reduced boundary sizes to add zeal to the event but the bowlers deserve special appreciation for impressing the experts and fans alike by showcasing their matchless talent even in tough conditions.

Rovman Powell’s statement is proof that the favorable batting conditions have not affected the standards of bowling which the Pakistan Super League is known for.

