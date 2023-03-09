Minister Launches Citizen’s Guide to Prevent Gender-Based Violence

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal launched Citizen’s Guide to Prevent Gender-Based Violence (GBV) under Gender Unit to mark International Women’s Day on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, the minister said that if Pakistan is to be put on the path of rapid development, then we have to connect 100 percent of the population with the development process of the country.

The planning minister has launched several projects for women under its development budget. A gender unit has been established in the Ministry so that development projects can be considered and reviewed from the gender perspective.

The minister highlighted that 50 percent of scholarship programs offered by the government are reserved for women. He said that almost half of the Young Development Fellows (YDFs) are girls who have run the best campaign against gender discrimination in universities across Pakistan.

He mentioned that the campaign against GBV by YDFs aimed to create awareness among female students on how they can protect themselves against any form of violence. Similarly, the Citizen Guide will also be helpful for women in this regard.

The minister further highlighted that the government is going to start an Internship program soon in which equal opportunities will be provided to women and fresh female graduates.

Similarly, the government is also starting an Innovation Fund Program, through which women entrepreneurs will be encouraged and provided funds to run their businesses so that they can become role models for other women.