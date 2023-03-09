Oppo Find X6 First Teaser Confirms Launch Date

Numerous reports suggest that Oppo is set to unveil the Find X6 this month. As per industry tipster Digital Chat Station, the company has already initiated mass production for the Find X6 and Find X6 Pro.

Now the first official teaser from Oppo has confirmed that the Find X6 series is indeed coming soon. The teaser doesn’t disclose any significant details about the series, but we expect to see more teasers in the upcoming days, shedding light on the launch date and crucial features.

Speculations suggest that the Find X6 and X6 Pro might be officially launched on March 21.

Initial reports stated that the regular Find X6 would be available in two chipset variants, namely the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and the Dimensity 9200. However, newer reports say that Oppo will launch only the Mediatek version of the Find X6.

It will come with a rear camera setup consisting of Sony IMX890 + Samsung JN1 + Sony IMX890 camera sensors, all with a 50-megapixel resolution. Both phones will sport a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 front-facing camera.

Meanwhile, the Find X6 Pro will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a triple camera system comprising Sony IMX989 + IMX890 + IMX890 sensors on the back.

Both devices will come with a 5,000 mAh battery. The standard version may support 80W charging, whereas the Pro model may provide 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

In addition to the Find X6 series, Oppo is expected to launch the Pad 2 tablet at its upcoming launch event.