Today’s PSL Match Live – Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live

Islamabad United will lock horns against Lahore Qalandars in the 26th match of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The high-octane match, as both teams battle hard to finish at the top of the PSL points table, promises to be an exciting one and can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

The two-time champions, Islamabad United, secured a two-wicket win against Multan Sultans, their sixth victory of the season, and currently stand at the second spot of the points table with a run rate of -0.036.

On the other hand, the Qalandars suffered a 35-run defeat against Peshawar Zalmi in their recent game, but they are still enjoying the top spot on the points table with a handsome run rate of +0.0936.

If the Shadab Khan-led side wins today, they will climb to the top spot for the first time in the season, while the Qalandars will maintain the top spot if they win the match.

The match will be broadcasted live on three TV channels, PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. The PSL live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The high-octane PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms: