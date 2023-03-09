Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Head to Head Record in PSL

Lahore Qalandars are all set to face Islamabad United in the 26th match of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

The defending champions had been on a dream run in the competition, winning five consecutive matches, before suffering a 35-run defeat to Peshawar Zalmi in their previous encounter.

Despite the defeat, the Shaheen Afridi-led side is still on top of the points table and will be keen to deliver an outstanding performance in the match to maintain their position.

Islamabad United is the second-best team in the event with six wins and two losses. United has won two matches in a row and will look to continue their good form against the table-toppers.

This will be the second time Lahore and Islamabad face off in the edition. In their first encounter, Lahore Qalandars won by a massive 110 runs, thanks to an all-round performance.

Historically, Islamabad United has had the upper hand against Lahore Qalandars, winning 9 out of 16 league games. However, Lahore has won four of its last five games against United.

The Shadab-led side will be eager to win the match and dethrone the opposition from the top spot. Fans can expect a thrilling encounter as the top two teams battle it in the PSL 2023.

Teams Matches Win Loss Islamabad United 16 9 7 Lahore Qalandars 7 9

