CM Punjab Announces Free Heart Treatment in Government Hospitals

The Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, has directed that urgent angiography and stenting facilities be made accessible for heart patients in nine public hospitals. A careful monitoring framework has been established to ensure that these patients receive prompt and efficient treatment.

On Thursday, the CM activated the primary angiography system by pressing a button on the portal. When patients arrive at the hospital, the medical team will immediately begin treatment and enter their data. The angiography procedure will be carried out by licensed specialists from the Pakistan Society of Intervention Cardiology (PSIC).

During the discussion, the CM was informed that 1695 patients had received primary angiography treatments in government institutions in the previous 37 days. On average, each of the nine public hospitals receives 46 cardiac patients for primary angiography. The introduction of a Drip and Shift System is being considered in hopes of providing cardiac patients with prompt treatment in each tehsil.

Patients will be transported by a cardiac ambulance from Rescue 1122, while a community response crew will provide first-aid treatment in each village.

The CM underlined the significance of prompt transportation to the hospital to preserve the life of a cardiac patient experiencing chest discomfort. He directed a study of the development of the primary angiography system to expand its coverage to additional institutions.