Martin Dow Group Wins 2 GDEIB Awards

Martin Dow Group, a leading multinational healthcare group in Pakistan, received Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Benchmark Awards 2023 in 2 categories.

The company received ‘Best Practice’ award in Work-Life Integration, Flexibility, & Benefits for demonstrating exemplary global practices in DEI whereas the organization is also recognized as progressive in the category of Community, Government Relations & Philanthropy.

Dr. Anum Jawed Akhai, Chief Growth Officer at Martin Dow Group said, “This award is the recognition of our contribution in the field of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. At Martin Dow Group, we thrive to have the best available talent.”

“The employee’s caliber is determined on their talent & performance and their cast, creed, gender is not a hindrance in their prosperity. I want to highlight that our people are of utmost importance for us, and we take all necessary steps to ensure their wellbeing.”

Shahrukh Masood, Group Director HR & Corporate Communications at Martin Dow Group said, “We are delighted to be recognized for our healthy work culture, CSR activities, and community engagement programs. Martin Dow Group’s activities are aligned with the internal & external objectives of GDEIB.”

“We believe in healthy work culture in all our departments including flexible work hours, weekly work-from-home, health and fitness opportunities through gym and sports, opportunities for growth through capacity building programs, facilities for female employees such as baby’s daycare, women leadership programs and financial empowerment through earned wage access and pay-con.’’

Martin Dow Group is constantly working on various philanthropic initiatives, helping differently-abled citizens, improving socio-economic status, promoting mental wellness, promoting education, providing healthcare facilities, flood relief activities, supporting marginalized groups like deaf communities, and many more.

Global DEI Awards offer an opportunity for organizations to present their accomplishments in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion with a focus on a social and economic impact on all stakeholders.

Martin Dow Group will continue to lead with equality and equity in their work practices and create opportunities for all their partners to flourish