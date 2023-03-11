Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Head to Head Record in PSL

Quetta Gladiators will face off against Multan Sultans today in a crucial match of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

For Gladiators, this match could make or break their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Currently sitting in fifth place with three wins, they need a win with a high margin to stay in the hunt.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side has already secured its spot in the playoffs after a thrilling victory over Peshawar Zalmi in their last match. They are currently third in the standings.

Gladiators started their season with a loss to Sultans but then managed to beat Karachi Kings by six runs. Unfortunately, this victory was followed by a dismal run of five straight losses.

Sultans had a strong start to their campaign with a narrow loss to Qalandars but then went on to win four consecutive matches against Gladiators, Zalmi, Islamabad United, and Kings.

The head-to-head record between the two teams favors Multan Sultans, who have won six games out of the 10 they played so far while Quetta has only managed to win four games.

In their previous meeting, which took place on 15 February 2023, Sultans secured a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Gladiators thanks to a brilliant bowling display from Ihsanullah.

Teams Matches Win Loss Multan Sultans 10 6 4 Quetta Gladiators 4 6

