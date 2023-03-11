Today’s PSL Schedule – March 11th, 2023: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

Cricket fans will witness another high-octane clash in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) when Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators lock horns at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

For Quetta Gladiators, this match is a do-or-die situation as they currently find themselves second from the bottom of the PSL points table, having won just three games out of nine.

Only a victory against Multan Sultans will keep their tournament hopes alive, as they desperately need the two points to draw level with Peshawar Zalmi on the PSL points table.

Meanwhile, the Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans have already secured their spot in the playoffs with a crucial win over Peshawar Zalmi in a record-breaking encounter.

However, the former champions have an opportunity to go even further and snatch second place from two-time champions, Islamabad United with a win over Quetta Gladiators.

As both teams prepare to clash in what is sure to be a thrilling encounter, fans can expect nothing but the best from these talented players.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Saturday, 11 March Quetta Qaldiators vs Multan Sultans 7:00 pm (PKT) Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

