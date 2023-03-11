Today’s PSL Match Live – Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live

Multan Sultans are preparing to face Quetta Gladiators in the 28th match of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The high-octane clash, which will decide the fate of Quetta Gladiators reaching the playoffs of the event, promises to be exciting and can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

Multan Sultans successfully qualified for the playoffs after securing a four-wicket victory over Peshawar Zalmi in a record-breaking game at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium yesterday.

Gladiators, who made a strong comeback in the tournament by defeating Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, will have to win this game by a high margin to keep their chance for the playoffs alive.

If the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators lose the match, they will be knocked out of the tournament and the Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi will qualify for the playoffs.

If they emerge victorious, then the fate of the fourth team for the playoffs will be decided in the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, where the run rate will be the main factor.

The match will be broadcasted live on three TV channels, PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. The PSL live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The high-octane PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

Sr. No. App Android iOS 1. Daraz App LINK LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK LINK 3. Tamasha LINK LINK

