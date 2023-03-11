PSL Points Table as Playoffs Spots Confirmed

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators to knock them out of PSL 8.

ALSO READ Babar and Rizwan Not Interested in Taking Rest From Afghanistan Series

Multan got off to a blistering start as Usman Khan scored the fastest century in PSL history to take the team to the highest total in PSL history, 262/3.

Quetta in reply put on an excellent fight but lost wickets at regular intervals which ultimately cost them the game. Quetta managed 253/8 as they lost the match by 9 runs.

ALSO READ Former West Indian Pacer Wants Ihsanullah To Play for Pakistan Soon

Lahore, Multan, Islamabad and Peshawar have qualified for the PSL 8 playoffs.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Lahore Qalandars (Q) 9 7 2 0 14 1.494 Multan Sultans (Q) 10 6 4 0 12 0.500 Islamabad United (Q) 9 6 3 0 12 -0.713 Peshawar Zalmi (Q) 9 4 5 0 8 -0.584 Quetta Gladiators (E) 10 3 7 0 6 -1.066 Karachi Kings (E) 9 2 7 0 4 0.358

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads