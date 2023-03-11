PSL Points Table as Playoffs Spots Confirmed

By Saad Nasir | Published Mar 11, 2023 | 11:15 pm

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators to knock them out of PSL 8.

Multan got off to a blistering start as Usman Khan scored the fastest century in PSL history to take the team to the highest total in PSL history, 262/3.

Quetta in reply put on an excellent fight but lost wickets at regular intervals which ultimately cost them the game. Quetta managed 253/8 as they lost the match by 9 runs.

Lahore, Multan, Islamabad and Peshawar have qualified for the PSL 8 playoffs.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won  Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate
Lahore Qalandars (Q) 9 7 2 0 14 1.494
Multan Sultans (Q) 10 6 4 0 12 0.500
Islamabad United (Q) 9 6 3 0 12 -0.713
Peshawar Zalmi (Q) 9 4 5 0 8 -0.584
Quetta Gladiators (E) 10 3 7 0 6 -1.066
Karachi Kings (E) 9 2 7 0 4 0.358

