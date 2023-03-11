PSL Points Table as Playoffs Spots Confirmed

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.
Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators to knock them out of PSL 8.
Multan got off to a blistering start as Usman Khan scored the fastest century in PSL history to take the team to the highest total in PSL history, 262/3.
Quetta in reply put on an excellent fight but lost wickets at regular intervals which ultimately cost them the game. Quetta managed 253/8 as they lost the match by 9 runs.
Lahore, Multan, Islamabad and Peshawar have qualified for the PSL 8 playoffs.
Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Lahore Qalandars (Q)
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|1.494
|Multan Sultans (Q)
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|0.500
|Islamabad United (Q)
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|-0.713
|Peshawar Zalmi (Q)
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|-0.584
|Quetta Gladiators (E)
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|-1.066
|Karachi Kings (E)
|9
|2
|7
|0
|4
|0.358
