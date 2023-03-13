Imad Wasim Achieves Rare Milestone in PSL

Renowned all-rounder, Imad Wasim has achieved a significant milestone in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) by becoming the first player to score 1,000 runs and take 50 wickets.

During their last game against Lahore Qalandars, Imad took the wickets of David Wiese and Dilbar Hussain, making him the only cricketer in the league to achieve this milestone.

The 34-year-old cricketer now has 51 wickets in 74 innings at an average of 34.07, with his best figures being 3 for 16. He is also the 11th bowler to take 50 wickets in PSL.

Imad has scored 1,086 PSL runs in 63 innings at an average of 27.15 and a strike rate of 140.85. He is also the 14th batter to score over 1,000 PSL runs.

Innings Wickets Average Economy Rate Best Figure 74 51 34.07 7.13 3/16 Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s 63 1,086 27.15 140.85 5

Although Karachi Kings did not qualify for the playoffs stage, the left-handed all-rounder displayed phenomenal individual performance in the ongoing eighth season.

Currently, Imad is the third-highest run-scorer in the competition, having scored 404 runs in 10 innings at an average of 134.67 and a strike rate of 170.46, including three half-centuries.

The left-arm spinner was also fantastic with the ball for his franchise, taking nine wickets in 10 innings at an average of 28.22, with his best bowling figures being 3 for 16.

