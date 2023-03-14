New IT Secretary Navid Ahmed Shaikh Assumes Charge

Navid Ahmed Shaikh, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, assumed charge as Federal Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication on Tuesday.

‘Navid Ahmed Shaikh, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Special Secretary, Finance Division (Military Finance Wing), is transferred and posted as Secretary, Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, with immediate effect and until further orders,” a notification issued by the Establishment Division reads.

Shaikh is one of the most experienced and senior bureaucrats, previously he has also performed duties as Commissioner Karachi and Chairman Chief Minister’s Inspection, Inquiries, and Implementation Team, Government of Sindh.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunications Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna retired from his services on Monday.