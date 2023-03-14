New IT Secretary Navid Ahmed Shaikh Assumes Charge

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 14, 2023 | 5:54 pm

Navid Ahmed Shaikh, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, assumed charge as Federal Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication on Tuesday.

‘Navid Ahmed Shaikh, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Special Secretary, Finance Division (Military Finance Wing), is transferred and posted as Secretary, Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, with immediate effect and until further orders,” a notification issued by the Establishment Division reads.

ALSO READ

Shaikh is one of the most experienced and senior bureaucrats, previously he has also performed duties as Commissioner Karachi and Chairman Chief Minister’s Inspection, Inquiries, and Implementation Team, Government of Sindh.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunications Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna retired from his services on Monday.

ProPK Staff

lens

Ayesha Omar is Too Hot to Handle in Exotic Dress [Pictures]
Read more in lens

proproperty

LDA to Monitor Development Projects with CCTV Cameras
Read more in proproperty
close
>