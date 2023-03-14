UAE Residents Allowed to Import Medicines for Personal Use

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a reminder for residents, urging them to use two online services for importing personal use medicines and medical equipment after acquiring an e-permit.

The service can be used by both travelers and residents. They can either import medicines or medical devices by getting approval in advance or they can also disclose their imports after their arrival at ports.

ALSO READ Dubai Number Plates Worth Millions Available for Auction

Residents can use these services at the MoHAP website or app under the service section. They will be required to fill out a form, add important documents, and submit the application.

List of Importable Medical Devices

Medical and surgical devices.

Spare parts for medical and surgical equipment.

Medical and surgical supplies.

Equipment and spare parts used in dentistry.

Surgical aesthetic medicine equipment and supplies.

Prosthetic parts and equipment.

Laboratory equipment and reagents for medical diagnosis and research.

Prosthetics and supporting devices for people with disabilities.

Contact lenses.

Residents must complete the necessary shipping procedure. The shipment will be cleared by the port authorities after getting the shipping invoice and paying the fees.

ALSO READ Sharjah Lets Private Schools Increase Tuition Fees

The Head of the Drug Department at MoHAP, Dr. Ruqaya Al Bastaki, remarked that this step is critical for improving the standard of healthcare in the UAE.

It also demonstrates MoHAP’s efforts in regulating healthcare and prioritizing the well-being of the people, she added.