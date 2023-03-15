South Africa’s David Miller Impressed by Death Bowling Standards in PSL

South Africa’s David Miller is impressed with the quality of death bowling in the PSL. He acknowledged that the PSL has some of the best bowlers who can challenge the batters with their pace and skill in the crucial death overs.

While the batters usually tend to dominate the death overs in T20 cricket, the bowlers in the PSL have been able to give tough competition to the batters in the final few overs. Miller’s comments show that the standard of bowling in the PSL is high, and the bowlers are able to create pressure on the batters, which is a crucial factor in T20 cricket.

By acknowledging the quality of death bowling in the PSL, Miller has shown that he is enjoying the challenge of facing the best bowlers in the business. As a batter, facing tough competition from quality bowlers is always a great opportunity to test and improve one’s skills.

“That definitely makes the PSL a stand out for me with the kind of death bowling that they’ve got and the pace they’ve got as a nation. It definitely does challenge you and I’m really enjoying the fact that I can be in that position to challenge my skill”, said David Miller.

David Miller is currently representing Multan Sultans in the PSL 8 who have qualified for the final of the event after beating Lahore Qalandars in the Qualifier.

