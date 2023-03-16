Nawaz and Naseem Explain How Constant Online Trolling Hurts Cricketers

In the world of sports, social media is a double-edged sword. It can be a great platform for athletes to connect with their fans, share their experiences, and showcase their skills.

On the other hand, it can also be a breeding ground for hate and negativity, and Pakistani all-rounder, Mohammad Nawaz, and star pacer, Naseem Shah, know this all too well.

With millions of followers, both cricketers have a massive fan base, and they regularly share pictures and videos of their practice sessions and workouts with their followers.

While their fans shower them with praise and admiration on social media, the renowned cricketers also face a barrage of negative comments and toxic trends.

In a recent interview with Shoaib Malik, both cricketers opened up about how they deal with negative trends and online hate.

Naseem emphasized that negative comments can have an impact on performance, especially before the match, but he tries to avoid reading negative comments as much as possible.

It is worth noting that the right-arm pacer himself came under the limelight after an edited video of him with Bollywood’s Urvashi Rautela made rounds on social media.

However, the 20-year-old has already clarified that he does not know Urvashi Rautela. He said that he is happy about people coming to the stadium and watching him perform.

Nawaz also shared his experience with social media and said that while he does go through it, he tries to avoid negative trends that could affect his performance.

He faced severe criticism after Pakistan’s defeat to India in the T20 World Cup 2022 fixture, where he had to defend 15 runs in the final over but could not seal the victory for his side.

